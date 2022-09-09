YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Chelsea Gallo is the guest conductor for the first show and chose the theme of mask-erade.

The audience and orchestra is invited to wear some type of mask whether that’s an N-95 or something else all in the name of connecting with one another.

“It’s really important to point out that a mask can be anything from a full Darth Vader experience to just Clark Kent with glasses. We all like to joke, ‘How could everyone not know he was Superman?’ but masks come in all shapes and sizes and sometimes no object is needed,” said Gallo.

This is Gallo’s first trip to Youngstown. You can expect to hear classical music with some well-known pieces from Star Wars and Batman to The Phantom of the Opera sprinkled in.