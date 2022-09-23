YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Sunday is the start of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra’s season.

The Orchestra was established in 1926.

YSO will play a variety of genres of music from all over the world.

The musicians have been working on fine-tuning their performance for the last week.

“I’m excited about showing off the differences in style, from Glinka to Stravinsky to Brahms to Puccini, and I’m interested in exciting this audience to the possibilities of what great art and culture exist here in Youngstown,” said Raffaele Ponti, guest conductor.



Sunday’s performance of “Autumn Ablaze” will be at Stambaugh Auditorium at 2:30 p.m.

You can find more information on performances and tickets on the Youngstown Symphony’s website.