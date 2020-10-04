Youngstown Symphony Orchestra honors late conductor

Fleischer died suddenly in August at his home in Los Angeles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were in downtown Youngstown Sunday, you may have heard some music playing near the DeYor Performing Arts Center where a concert was held to honor their late conductor.

The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra honored the late maestro Randall Craig Fleischer with a tribute concert Sunday.

Fleischer died suddenly in August at his home in Los Angeles. He was 61.

He began conducting the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra in 2007.

On Sunday, they honored him with an outdoor concert because they can’t have the entire orchestra inside just yet.

Patricia Syak, President of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, says they’re working on places to bring music back to DeYor, but Sunday’s event will give people a small piece of what they’ve been missing.

“Until a few weeks ago, we didn’t even have the guidelines that were set forth on what we would need to do to reopen. We are working to find ways that we can present performances inside the venue in a cost effective way,” Syak said.

At the end of August, Governor Mike DeWine and Interim Health Director Lance Himes signed an order allowing venues like DeYor and other music halls and entertainment spaces to reopen.

However, they can only be at 15% of their fixed capacity of 1,500 people.

There are also additional orders when it comes to spacing people and the enforcement of these rules when venues reopen.

The impromptu concert was held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the garden area of the Flad Pavilion across from the Premier Bank tower in downtown Youngstown.

The event was free. Those attending were asked to wear a mask and bring their own lawn chair.

“He brought a great deal, I believe, to the Youngstown area as the Artistic Director of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra and to me as an individual,” Syak said. “He presented music to me in very exciting, very personal ways.”