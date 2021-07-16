Youngstown Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-22 season concerts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra announced the dates for its 2021-22 season Friday.

There will be eight concerts this season with five guest conductors, and they will feature three of Youngstown’s performance venues and two of Youngstown’s historic performance and even facilities with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra at the center.

The season starts Sunday, September 19 in Edward W. Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

It will run through May 7, 2022.

The following list includes all the concerts, dates and locations:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 4 p.m. Edward W. Powers Auditorium – the DeYor Performing Arts Center Conductor: Miriam Burns

Saturday, October 17, 2021 7:30 p.m. The Concert Hall – Stambaugh Auditorium Conductor: John Varineau Organist: Scott Dettra

Friday, December 10, 2021 7:30 p.m. Edward W. Powers Auditorium – the DeYor Performing Arts Center Conductor: Raffaele Ponti Pianist: Jim Brickman

Sunday, January 16, 2022 4 p.m. Ford Family Recital Hall – the DeYor Performing Arts Center Conductor: Miriam Burns

Friday, February 4, 2022 7:30 p.m. Edward W. Powers Auditorium – the DeYor Performing Arts Center Conductor: Carl Topilow

Thursday, March 10, 2022 7:30 p.m. The Concert Hall – Stambaugh Auditorium Conductor: Andre Raphel

Sunday, April 10, 2022 4 p.m. Ford Family Recital Hall – the DeYor Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 7, 2022 7:30 p.m. The Concert Hall – Stambaugh Auditorium Conductor: Miriam Burns



Both season ticket packages and single concert tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

Single concert tickets will range from $42 to $62, inclusive of all fees.

Tickets will be available at both the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 330-259-9651 and the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium by calling 330-259-0555. Both box offices are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will also be available 24 hours a day online at youngstownsymphony.com, deyorpac.org and stambaughauditorium.com.

Season Sponsorship packages are available and include program advertising, premium tickets for each performance and invitations to exclusive VIP events. For more information, contact JoAnn Stock, Chief Development Officer at fundraising@youngstownsymphony.com or by calling 330-744-4269.