Youngstown Symphony announces new guest conductor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra announced a new principal guest conductor Monday.

Miriam Burns is the artistic director and conductor of the Paragon Philharmonia in Virginia, serves as a visiting professor and director of orchestras at the Ohio State University and is the music director of The Orchestra of the Redeemer in New York City.

Burns was also on staff with the New York Philharmonic from 1999-2007. She will guest conduct for the Youngstown Symphony for the 2021-22 season.

She will conduct the symphony’s next show, “The Symphony Returns with Cellist Miriam K. Smith,” Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Edward W. Powers auditorium.

Burns is scheduled to conduct three concerts for the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

It’s been one year since Youngstown Symphony Orchestra Conductor Randall Fleischer passed away. He was 61 years old.

A search to replace Fleischer is ongoing.