YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department has increased its ranks for inspectors.

Mayor Tito Brown gave the oath Tuesday to Caitlin Haddle. She becomes the first in the department to work solely as an inspector without first being assigned to a fire truck.

Chief Barry Finley says the city now has three inspectors, compared to the early 1990s when there were five.

Haddle also serves as a firefighter for both Newton Falls and Vienna Township.

Firefighters Local 312 congratulated Haddle as inspector.