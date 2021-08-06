Youngstown summer program kids to work with local musicians for talent show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City School District’s fourth through eighth graders in the district’s summer program are working with local creatives to compose their own raps this week.

Kids in the summer program through the Red Zone are working this week with rappers, sound engineers, artists and musicians to compose their own raps.

The scholars will show off their works at the end of the week in a talent show Friday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Chaney High School Auditorium on Hazelwood Ave.

The kids will be working with the artists 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily this week at Chaney.