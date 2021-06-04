Youngstown Streetscape returns Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s annual Streetscape event returns to the downtown area on Saturday.

Last year, due to the pandemic, professional landscapers were hired to plant flowers throughout the city instead of hosting the volunteer event.

This year, the volunteers are back, and Youngstown needs hundreds.

Registration is already closed, but they will still accept last-minute walk-ups on Saturday morning. Just look for the tent on Central Square.

“It’s been a year of pivots, a year of pivoting for downtown businesses. This is our chance to make the city beautiful and make a difference in what people see when they come in our downtown,” said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape.

To help out downtown restaurants, each volunteer will get a voucher for a free lunch.