Youngstown State’s new budget comes with tuition hike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees at Youngstown State University just approved a new budget, and with it comes a tuition hike.

The 2021-2022 operating budget is just over $172.5 million.

The tuition increase is only for incoming freshmen. It works out to less than 1% for each of their four years.

The university is also projecting a 5% decrease in enrollment. It blames declining regional demographics and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To balance the budget, the plan calls for a $1 million transfer from the university’s reserves and the use of one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding.

