YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday afternoon, what used to be an empty space at Youngstown State University now has new life.

Engineering students working on their senior year capstone projects now have a new space to do so while learning about teamwork at the same time.

Friday morning, the new Watson Team Center opened on campus, taking over the old Youngstown Plant Shop and converting it into a large space where students can design, create and then ultimately build their various projects for national and international competitions.

The facility is named for the in-laws of President Jim Tressel and his wife Ellen — the late Frank and Norma Watson.