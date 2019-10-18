Youngstown State University to host Halloween 5K run

Proceeds will go to the Feed My Starving Child program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University will be hosting its 5K Halloween Fun Run Saturday.

This event will allow the community to come together to enjoy healthy competition and to “trick-or-treat” at the same time. Everyone and anyone is welcome to join us and run, walk, or cheer on other participants.

All proceeds will go to the Feed My Starving Children program to provide meals to children worldwide.

Support from the community will be essential to the race’s success. To enhance our 5K Halloween Fun Run, several sponsorship opportunities have been developed for businesses, individuals or organizations who wish to support this event.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. in front of Pressed Coffee House on Lincoln Avenue. The race will begin at 10 a.m.