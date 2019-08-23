Youngstown State University students get potentially life-saving training

The hands-on experience will prepare these sport science students to help hurt athletes

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – With high school and college sports getting underway later this month, you’ll probably see athletic trainers on the field helping those students. The trainers of tomorrow, now YSU students, got some hands-on experience Friday.

They’re students in Youngstown State’s Master’s degree program in Athletic Training. One day, they could be working the sidelines of a sporting event as trainers or physical therapists.

On Friday, they worked with members of the Western Reserve Fire District on the practice field at Poland High School.

“We have to work as a team when we’re out there,” said Dr. Morgan Bagley, with YSU’s Kinesiology and Sport Science Department. “We can’t be alone because our patient’s our number one priority.”

While the students took turns practicing with backboards and neck braces, they learned about how to interact with others who may also deal with their patient.

“They don’t know what exactly we’re dealing with when we come out there, when we’re on the sidelines. We see the injury first-hand,” student Shamara Rios said.

More serious injuries could bring firefighters and paramedics to the scene, who would take the victim to a hospital.

“If we do have good communication, we can speed along the process,” Rios said. “We do not have to have the injured athlete wait a long time to get care.”

Friday’s exercise even included a crew from STAT Medivac that showed the students how patients are handled if they have to be airlifted from a scene.

Professors said while their students must be able to treat obvious injuries, they also need to know how to spot when athletes are hurt — even when they’re reluctant to admit it.

“I’d much rather let you get back and play, but we don’t want you playing if the odds are that you’re going to get hurt,” Bagley said.