Youngstown State University releases plan for fall reopening

Plans are in place to fully open campus for the fall semester on August 17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is planning for a full reopening for its fall semester, which begins in August.

“After meeting the challenges of a spring semester interrupted by the coronavirus, we are now ready to move into a new phase of our pandemic response,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “While this phase still includes many uncertainties, it also presents numerous opportunities. One of those opportunities is returning our employees to campus.”

Tressel acknowledged that fully opening campus on August 17 is dependent on the future course of the virus.

Most YSU employees have been working off campus since mid-March, when the university moved all classes to remote instruction due to the coronavirus outbreak. Remote instruction continues during the summer semester.

Thursday, the university released a “Returning to Work on Campus” plan that outlines a gradual resumption of on-campus work leading up to August 17.

“YSU’s response to the coronavirus has been and will continue to be guided foremost by the safety of our students, faculty, staff and the public,” the plan says. “As we gradually move forward to re-engaging on campus, our primary goal is to ensure everyone’s well-being while continuing to offer high-quality educational services.”

The plan outlines facility preparations, health and safety protocols, symptom monitoring, social distancing and health hygiene actions. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

According to YSU, the plan follows the guidelines development by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The announcement on reopening comes after YSU announced cuts and layoffs due to the pandemic.