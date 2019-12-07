Youngstown State University holds panel to build community strength

They worked to address the negative stigma of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the Youngstown State University faculty worked to address the negative stigma of Youngstown.

The faculty and leaders of the community organizations served as panelists Saturday at a workshop held at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

The free event focused on building strength in Youngstown.

Panelists shared personal experiences and answered questions from the audience to open up a dialogue.

This allowed for people to identify with others instead of feeling isolated.

“We have a lot to learn from those groups that may have been labeled as outsiders, but at the same time with appropriate support, they can really develop resilience,” said YSU Psychology Professor Sharon Stringer.

Stringer hoped to plan a series of future workshops, which would focus on specific topics.

The goal is to provide resources for the needs of the community.