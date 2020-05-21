Youngstown State unions, communications dept. facing changes for upcoming year

The ACE union voted on the proposal Wednesday evening and the APAS union will vote soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two of Youngstown State University’s four unions have been given virtually the same proposal, both of which include pay cuts.

The Association of Classified Employees, known as ACE, and the Association of Professional and Administrative Staff, known as APAS, have 380 employees between them.

In the proposal, during the next fiscal year, each employee will take one furlough day every other week, resulting in a 10% pay cut.

Also, for the next two months, YSU will implement “lack of work layoffs.” Employees in areas not being used will be laid off and eligible for unemployment compensation.

Plus, for the next two months, there will be voluntary layoffs with employees again being eligible for unemployment.

Anyone being laid off will keep their health benefits.

We’re also waiting for responses from the faculty and police unions for more details.

Nine or 10 part-time instructors in the Department of Communications will not be rehired for the fall semester.

Instead, a company called Instructional Connections, which is based in Dallas, will be paid to be coaches for the Communications Foundations class, which is required for every YSU student.

The company has previously been used for web-based classes.

There’s a good chance the part-time instructors could be rehired for the spring semester.

Other departments on campus are being asked to consider using Instructional Connections as well.