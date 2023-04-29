YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams are set to sign Youngstown State center Mike McAllister to a undrafted free agent deal.

Aaron Wilson from KPRC was the first to report the news.

McAllister was a three-year starter for the Penguins.

At YSU’s pro day, he got 24 reps on the bench and his 5.06 in the 40-yard dash was faster than every center clocked at the NFL Combine this season, and would have been top 10 for all offensive lineman there.

McAllister started all 11 games for the Penguins this season and was named a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection.