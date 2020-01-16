Youngstown State hosts training sessions in case of active shooter

YSU's police chief stressed the difference between the terms "lockdown" and "shelter-in-place"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is holding a series of active shooter training sessions.

It’s called Run, Hide, Fight. It’s set up to teach people what to do in case there’s an active shooter.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso showed demonstrations on how to keep yourself safe.

One of points he stressed was the difference between the terms “lockdown” and “shelter-in-place.”

“A lockdown, we use for any criminal activity. So if there is a person who is an active shooter on campus, if there’s a person who has committed a robbery,” Varso said. “With a shelter-in-place, that’s more of environmental emergency, a Hazmat incident, a tornado warning.”

Any emergency on or around campus will be sent out through the Penguin Alert System. You can sign up for them on YSU’s website.

There will be more training sessions throughout the month:

– Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to noon

– Thursday, Jan. 23, 4 to 5 p.m.

– Monday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to noon

– Friday, Jan. 31, 4 to 5 p.m.