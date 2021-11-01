Youngstown State cutting 26 academic programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is making several cuts after this academic year. In all, 26 programs will be gone.
Eight associate’s degrees will no longer be offered:
- Computer Information Systems
- Dietetic Technician
- Drafting and Design Technology
- Electric Utility Technology
- Emergency Medical Services
- Medical Assisting Technology
- Medical Laboratory Technology
- Social Services Technology
Twelve bachelor’s degrees will be cut:
- Art History
- Computer Information Systems
- Dance Management
- Family and Consumer Studies
- French
- Gerontology
- Italian
- Italian Education
- Manufacturing Engineering
- Music History and Literature
- Music Theory
- Religious Studies
There are also six master’s programs on the chopping block:
- American Studies
- Art Education
- Creative Writing
- Gerontology
- Interdisciplinary Visual Arts
- Music History and Literature