Youngstown State cutting 26 academic programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is making several cuts after this academic year. In all, 26 programs will be gone.

Eight associate’s degrees will no longer be offered:

  • Computer Information Systems
  • Dietetic Technician
  • Drafting and Design Technology
  • Electric Utility Technology
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Medical Assisting Technology
  • Medical Laboratory Technology
  • Social Services Technology

Twelve bachelor’s degrees will be cut:

  • Art History
  • Computer Information Systems
  • Dance Management
  • Family and Consumer Studies
  • French
  • Gerontology
  • Italian
  • Italian Education
  • Manufacturing Engineering
  • Music History and Literature
  • Music Theory
  • Religious Studies

There are also six master’s programs on the chopping block:

  • American Studies
  • Art Education
  • Creative Writing
  • Gerontology
  • Interdisciplinary Visual Arts
  • Music History and Literature

