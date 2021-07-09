Youngstown small business expo aims to help local businesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small business expo was held Friday at Prepped Wellness in Youngstown. One vendor says she started her business during COVID.

She started making elderberry syrup, which is a health supplement.

Owner Carly Gable noticed people were taking more notice of their health.

“My mom has been taking elderberry syrup for 10 years. It was her idea to start selling to friends and family and it just kind of took off,” Gable said. “A lot of people are focusing on their health and doing what they can to keep themselves and their families healthy.”

Organizers say they wanted to host this expo to help other local small businesses.

The owners of Prepped Wellness say they have only been in this space for a few months. This was their first event there.