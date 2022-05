YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are in the hospital after what police called a shootout on Youngstown’s south side.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Samuel Avenue. They say a transformer was also hit by the fire and leaking.

While they were there, they got a call for more gunfire on Miller Street.

We’re still working to learn where the three people were shot at and if the shootings are related.

This story is still developing. For updates, check back here.