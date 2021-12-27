Youngstown shooting victim dies on Christmas Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wounded in the parking lot of a south side event center earlier this month has died.

The man whose name has not been released passed away Christmas Day, detectives confirmed Monday.

The man was shot about 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Vibez on East Midlothian Boulevard on December 12. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

Arrested a couple of days after the shooting was Johnnie McCall, 31, who has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $100,000 bond since his arraignment in municipal court.

That death along with the death of a man early Monday on Tyrell Avenue that injured three other people gives Youngstown 30 homicides for the year, two more than all of 2020.

This is the most homicides in a year in Youngstown since 2007, when 39 people were killed.