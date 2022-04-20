YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in the shooting of a man last week on the South Side has turned himself.

Dawan Maddox, 39, is being booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Maddox is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man Thursday on Cameron Avenue following an argument. The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Maddox is also free on $20,000 unsecured bond after he was indicted in October along with three other people for lying while trying to purchase firearms from a Youngstown gun shop.

That case is still pending.