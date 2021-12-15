Youngstown shooting suspect taken into custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning in Youngstown has been taken into custody.

Johnnie McCall, 31, was arrested Wednesday night, a police spokesman said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

A warrant for felonious assault was filed against McCall for a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center on East Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue by a private vehicle.

More details about the arrest are expected to be released on Thursday.