YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wanted for attempted murder for a shooting dating back to September has been arrested.

Anthony Gray, 21, was booked into Mahoning County Jail on Friday on the charge of attempted murder. Capt. Jason Simon of the Youngstown Police Department said Gray was picked up by the U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tennessee at the end of December and was just transported back into the state.

The U.S. Marshals Services issued a “be on the lookout” for Gray back on Dec. 11. Gray is charged with attempted murder for the Sept. 5 shooting at Foster and George Street that put a man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, including to the face.

Samantha Bender contributed to this report.