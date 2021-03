Police were called to Lee Avenue around 8 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A person was shot in the leg Monday night in Youngstown.

The person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said a car drove by and shot up another car, but a witness said a man was shot from a car while he was standing outside.