Youngstown seeing gun violence spike in 2021, stats show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2021, Youngstown has seen a spike in gun violence incidents.

After incidents over the weekend, there have been over 80 shootings this year, on track to surpass the 98 shootings in the city in 2020. There have been a total of 18 homicides this year.

Despite the pandemic and lockdowns, the city had only seen a total of 46 shootings and 12 homicides at this time in 2020. There were a total of 28 homicides for the year, with 27 of them gunshot victims.

In 2019, there were only 31 shootings and 7 homicides reported up to Aug. 8 and 13 homicides for the whole year.

Shootings on Youngstown’s east side in 2021. The date(s) outlined in red indicate a homicide.

Shootings on Youngstown’s north side in 2021. The date(s) outlined in red indicate a homicide.

Shootings on Youngstown’s west side in 2021. The date(s) outlined in red indicate a homicide.

Shootings on Youngstown’s south side in 2021.

Fatal shootings considered homicides on Youngstown’s south side in 2021.

On the east side, there have been multiple shootings, but only one homicide.

The north side has seen 14 shootings and four were fatal.

Over on the west side, there have been three incidents so far with one fatal.

By far, the south side has seem the most violence this year, with 12 homicides.