YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was arrested after police served a search warrant investigating drug activity was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Romeo Ware, 26, is charged with trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in fentanyl, both first-degree felonies; possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl, both second-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking of drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one a third-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony.

Ware is expected to be arraigned Oct, 17. He is presently free on $20,000 bond after he was arraigned Aug. 18 in municipal court before his case was bound over to a grand jury.

Ware was arrested Aug. 17 after city police served a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of W. Hylda Ave. as they were investigating drug activity, Reports said when officers arrived, a 1-year-old and 2-year-old child were in the yard and Ware was inside the house.

Inside, police said they found several pills as well as fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder that was in a lockbox and additional fentanyl that was in a cabinet.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the two trafficking charges, which are first-degree felonies, were upgraded because Ware is accused of selling drugs in close proximity to children.