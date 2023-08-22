Editor’s note: The first day of school was incorrectly reported, but it has since been corrected. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Among discussions of an impending strike by the Youngstown Education Association (YEA), many parents are wondering what the school year will look like for their children.

Youngstown City Schools released a plan Tuesday evening for students’ first day back to school.

The school year will start Friday, Aug. 25, with temporary online learning. The district’s building will be closed to community members and students during the teachers’ strike. Full-time substitute instructors will use prepared curriculum, and district administrators and non-striking teachers will also be helping with online instruction.

According to the Youngstown City School District’s website, parents and guardians will be able to receive information regarding upcoming adjustments or changes via emails sent from the district, as well as through its temporary online learning webpage.

Students, in accordance with Ohio law, are required to attend school, as the strike is not considered a valid excuse of absence. However, pre-school courses will be suspended.

Enrolled students will be provided with Chromebooks to complete coursework, which will available at the students’ assigned school from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24.

Students with special needs should contact the special education department with questions or concerns.

During the strike, students will still be provided a bag containing both lunch and breakfast, which will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Chaney Middle School, 310 S. Schenley Ave.

East Middle School, 940 Bryn Mawr

Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave.

Wilson Alternative School, 2725 Gibson St.

At this time, it’s not known whether after-school activities, clubs or sports will be offered during the strike. More information will become available later.

“We know there are many questions and concerns about navigating this situation, as school is set to begin tomorrow. We sincerely appreciate your patience. Rest assured that the district will be transparent and update you about the strike. Thank you for, YCSD Family, for your support and entrusting us with your scholar’s education,” the school announced.

Updates regarding the strike can be found here.