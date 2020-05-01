Youngstown schools graduation will blend virtual with traditional

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District announced their final graduation plans Friday.

Administrators say it be a blend of virtual with traditional elements.

CEO Justin Jennings said seniors will be assigned a time to walk across the Stambaugh Auditorium stage in their cap and gown to receive their diploma, handed to them by a family member.

“I know this isn’t the commencement that scholars and their families planned to celebrate, but this allows us to preserve as many components of a traditional graduation ceremony as possible while maintaining social distancing and abiding by the restrictions against large gatherings,” Jennings said.

Valedictorian speeches and remarks from administrators and elected officials will be recorded and edited into one ceremony for each high school. The videos will be posted and copies will be given to each senior.

Additional information and times are being communicated to students by their home schools.