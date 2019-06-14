Youngstown Schools cutting more staff, including administrators

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Youngstown City School District is laying off some staff members, including top administrators.

CEO Krish Mohip said cutting 14 more employees is a continuation of the layoffs at the end of 2018, when the district let 18 people go.

Now the schools are cutting:

Two elementary principals

An assistant principal

Chief and deputy chief of operations

English Learners director

Deputy chief of transformation

Chief of human resources

Director of strategic initiatives

Deputy chief of culture and climate

9th grade academy executive director

Instructional effectiveness specialist

Fiscal and business office secretary

Risk manager/human resources assistant

The 14 who are being laid off will work through this month but will be paid and have health insurance through July.

Mohip built up staff and administrators when he first started to give students the support they needed, knowing staff would be scaled back as they improved, the district said.

The district said new processes and procedures are being implemented to better meet the students' needs, so staff is being reorganized and consolidated.

This will save the schools about $1.95 million, according to the district.