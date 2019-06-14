Youngstown Schools cutting more staff, including administrators
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Youngstown City School District is laying off some staff members, including top administrators.
CEO Krish Mohip said cutting 14 more employees is a continuation of the layoffs at the end of 2018, when the district let 18 people go.
Now the schools are cutting:
- Two elementary principals
- An assistant principal
- Chief and deputy chief of operations
- English Learners director
- Deputy chief of transformation
- Chief of human resources
- Director of strategic initiatives
- Deputy chief of culture and climate
- 9th grade academy executive director
- Instructional effectiveness specialist
- Fiscal and business office secretary
- Risk manager/human resources assistant
The 14 who are being laid off will work through this month but will be paid and have health insurance through July.
Mohip built up staff and administrators when he first started to give students the support they needed, knowing staff would be scaled back as they improved, the district said.
The district said new processes and procedures are being implemented to better meet the students' needs, so staff is being reorganized and consolidated.
This will save the schools about $1.95 million, according to the district.
