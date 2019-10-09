Youngstown Schools CEO wants community to know district is improving

Even though the district's "F" grade on the school report card doesn't sound good, CEO Justin Jennings said they are making progress

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new leader of Youngstown City Schools has been on the job for two months. He’s trying to keep everybody updated on what’s happening with monthly meetings.

“This was not the community meeting, this was the public update,” CEO Justin Jennings said. “What happens in a public update for the CEO, this is kind of like a board meeting. So when I do resolutions — we do personnel — I have to approve those things since the board doesn’t do it, I do it.”

Jennings signed off on resolutions relating to personnel, fiscal year appropriations and changing the district’s rules on purchases and competitive bidding to match the state thresholds.

“We try to be as transparent as possible,” he said.

The meeting was short. Jennings explained that the district’s grade on the school report card would’ve been higher with four more students.

“The ‘F’ doesn’t sound good but we want people to know we’re making progress,” he said.

The grade means a big change for Youngstown, which now has to pick a new board of education. Picking the nominees starts Thursday.

The school board members will be working alongside the Academic Distress Commission starting January 1.

“So tomorrow is going to be a new start, a brand new start for Youngstown,” Jennings said. “We’re going to do what we need to move forward to make sure our scholars learn.”

The state superintendent will be in Youngstown Thursday evening for a meeting as the nomination process starts for the board of education.