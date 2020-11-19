Youngstown schools CEO part of town hall with Ohio PTA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings took part in a virtual town hall Wednesday with the Ohio PTA.

The focus was Educational Data – does it still matter during the pandemic?

The Ohio Department of Education is moving forward with student testing this year.

Jennings said remote learning in Youngstown has helped a lot of students, especially because they can work at their own pace. He said they’ve even seen more parents getting involved with their child’s learning than in years past.

Jennings believes the data is important overall. He said it’s important to improve instruction, but also to make sure the students know what the data means when it comes to their scores.

“We want to make sure our scholars are connected to their own data so they know what that looks like. When they are going in and looking at their scores, and they are seeing I am reading at a 5th-grade level and I’m reading at a 3rd-grade level, we want them to understand what that means, but we also want to have an antidote that says here is how you get to where you to get,” Jennings said.

Youngstown is one of the lowest-achieving districts in the state. Jennings says because of that, they were worried about going fully remote, but the students have done a great job through the pandemic. He says he’s looking forward to seeing the data and finding ways for the district to continue to improve.