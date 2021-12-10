Youngstown Schools CEO may be leaving for new job

YOUNGSTOWN Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings may be leaving the district to take a job in Akron.

A spokesperson for Akron Public Schools confirms that the school board will consider offering Jennings a job as assistant superintendent at their meeting on Monday.

According to the board’s agenda, the salary for the job is $183,102 and is effective January 3, 2022.

We’re told Jennings is expected to issue a statement on Monday.

The potential move comes as the Ohio Department of Education approved a plan that could remove the Academic Distress Commission from overseeing the district.

The plan will be put in place for three years, in which time the district will need to meet certain benchmarks in order to get out of academic distress.

It allows for the removal of the district’s CEO in place of a superintendent, though there have been questions as to when and if that would immediately happen.

The Academic Distress Commission was put into place in an effort to improve students’ performance.