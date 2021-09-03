Youngstown Schools CEO evaluated, given bonus following evaluation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings was recently evaluated by the Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission.

According to the report, Jenning was rated in five areas: relationship with the ADC, community relations, staff relations, instructional leadership and business and finance.

The commission listed 3 for the rating in his relationship with the ADC, 4 in community relations, 3.25 in staff relations, 3.7 in instructional leadership and 3.25 in business and finance. Overall, he scored 3.22.

“I’m gratified that the commission sees the hard work we’re doing and recognizes that,” Jennings said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”

Jennings also received a $10,000 bonus in accordance with his contract agreement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com