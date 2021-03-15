Youngstown schools begin optional in-class learning after year of virtual-only

Parents have the option to send their children back to in-person classes two days a week based on grade level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many children and teachers in Youngstown were back in the classroom on Monday after a year of virtual classes.

“We missed you” was the message from Youngstown educators as their scholars returned for in-person learning.

“It’s great to see kids back here, it’s great to see their faces. It’s great to just talk with them face to face and to see them,” said Principal Bill Baun, Paul C. Bunn Elementary.

The Youngstown City School District has been using remote learning for a year now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, parents have the option to send their children back to in-person classes two days a week based on grade level.

At Paul C. Bunn Elementary, there were 30 sixth through eighth graders in the building on Monday.

“They wanted to be here. They missed being here, they missed their friends, they missed their teachers and again, they just said home sounds nice but it gets kind of boring after a while,” Baun said.

The school is looking forward to welcoming the pre-kindergarten through fifth grade scholars on Tuesday.

“The challenge we’re going to face there is we have some kindergarten students who have never been in school before,” Baun said.

Baun says kids are distanced with plexiglass around their desks, wearing masks and have stickers on the floor to keep them apart while walking the hallways.

These kinds of safety measures are being taken at all of the district’s buildings but families still have the option for virtual learning if they’d prefer.

“I think there’d be more anxiety at this point in the year had parents been told you absolutely have no choice, your child has to come back with us,” Baun said.