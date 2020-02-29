Youngstown school shows documentary to community

The documentary film shows how the schools operate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, a documentary was shown at a school in Youngstown in order to bring awareness to the community on how the schools work.

The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley and the Youngstown State University Department of Psychology co-hosted a documentary screening.

The film shows how Montessori schools operate.

Parents, children and educators were featured in the film.

Following the film, a panel addressed questions from the audience.

Montessori schools focus on helping children reach their full potential.

“It’s an opportunity to observe the children and to find out where they’re learning and how they’re learning and meet them them with that education. So, it’s like an individual lesson plan for each individual child,” said Executive Director of Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley Rachel Gonatas.

The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley has been around for 43 years.

Next Sunday, March 8, they are holding an open house at their school on Lynn Avenue in Youngstown.