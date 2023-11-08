YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District says it can continue its work to make meaningful changes after the passage of its emergency renewal levy Tuesday.

In a news release Wednesday, administrators said that the passage of the levy shows the community’s commitment to education in the city “and the betterment of Youngstown City Schools.”

The money generated from the levy will be used to pay for utilities, bus fuel, classroom supplies, employing teachers and keeping the buildings maintained, among other daily expenses.

“It’s inspiring to see our community unite for our scholars,” said Youngstown Board of Education President Tiffany Patterson. “Our voters see the systematic changes and progress we are making, and the renewal helps ensure our schools are able to continue to provide the resources to support our scholars, teachers, and administrators in the YCSD. We are extremely grateful.”

The levy passed 55.5% to 44.5%, according to unofficial election results. Election tallies will be certified at a later date.