Youngstown school holds prom, enjoying sunny day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a great day to be in the sunlight, and students were also in the spotlight.

The Leonard Kirtz School held its prom Friday. The students also got to enjoy being the stars with a promenade into the event.

Twenty students took the walk, showing off their wardrobe, hair and flowers.

The prom theme was “Hearts are Wild.”

Any student 16 or older was eligible.

This is a millstone event for any student who’s in high school.

“I always feel like we have to get into their world versus us forcing them into ours. It was great, and watching the parents’ expressions was priceless. It made it for a really nice day,” said Principal Gina Symsek.

The prom was not held last year, and the school was not going to let COVID-19 get in the way for a second year.