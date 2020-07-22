Youngstown School Board votes to put renewal levy on November ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, the Youngstown School Board approved placing a renewal levy on the ballot in November.
The board approved it by a 6-1 vote.
The board’s vice president, Jacqueline Adair, was the only “no” vote.
The renewal levy will generate $5.2 million a year.
Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings released the following statement after the vote:
“I’m very pleased that the board recognizes the importance of this levy and voted to place it on the ballot for voters to decide…The levy is crucial to our operations and to the education of our scholars. The board understands that and I commend them for taking this step. I pledge to the board and to our taxpayers that we will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”