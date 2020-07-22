Youngstown School Board votes to put renewal levy on November ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - This week's Hometown Hero is a paramedic who used her training and quick thinking to save a man's life. But, it was her dedication to her patients and her love for the community that led Lorie Burton to be nationally recognized.

Burton has worked as a paramedic for over 22 years, the last 17 with AMR in Youngstown. In her years of service, she has learned to think on her feet to do what's best for her patients.