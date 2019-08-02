Youngstown school board votes in favor of renewal levy on November ballot

The 10.7 mil renewal levy generates $5.2 million per year and cost the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown school board voted to place a renewal levy on the November ballot on Thursday, despite the vocal objections of two members.

When the Ohio legislature passed House Bill 70, which created the state takeover of Youngstown City Schools, it left the decision of placing levies on the ballot up to locally elected school boards.

Youngstown School Board member Jackie Adair was the most vocal when it came to the renewal. She urged her fellow members to vote against it.

“Get rid of some of those non-productive people, all of them actually, and then that will save enough money for us to reintroduce these programs that have been taken out of our schools to detriment our young people,” Adair said.

The 10.7 mil renewal levy generates $5.2 million per year and cost the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually.

It is a four-year levy that expires in 2020, but with Youngstown City Schools now being ruled by House Bill 70, board member Dario Hunter said he would be voting against it too

“This, fellow Youngstowners, is a classic example of taxation without representation,” Hunter said.

However, the majority of board members thought it was up to voters of Youngstown to decide if they want to renew.

Youngstown City Schools’ new CEO Justin Jennings was at the meeting and presented the board with a letter