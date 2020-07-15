Youngstown School Board vote brings renewal levy another step closer to showing up on fall ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown School Board took another step Tuesday night toward placing a renewal levy on the November ballot.

The vote was over whether or not to ask the Mahoning County auditor to certify ballot language.

The board voted 6-1, with Jackie Adair voting “no.”

The renewal levy generates $5.2 million a year and expires December 31.

The Youngstown City School District is facing a $29 million deficit by 2024.

CEO Justin Jennings made an appearance at Tuesday evening’s virtual meeting and let the board know he’s closely monitoring the system’s financial situation.

“We have to be good stewards of our funds,” he said. “Has that happened in the past? In some opinions not, in most opinions not. So now is the time we have to stop and make sure we’re being good stewards of those funds.”

Once the auditor approves the language, the Youngstown School Board will take a final vote on whether to actually place the renewal levy on the ballot.