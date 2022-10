YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board Tuesday selected former superintendent Joe Meranto to be its newest member.

Meranto retired last year after 50 years in education, 18 of them with the Youngstown City Schools.

The vote to make Meranto a Youngstown School Board member was unanimous. He replaces Dawn Turnage, who resigned.

Meranto’s term expires in November of 2023, and he says he’s not decided if he’ll run.