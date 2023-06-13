YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board didn’t go far to select an interim superintendent to replace Justin Jennings, who resigned last week.

After a two-hour meeting, followed by a short executive session, the Youngstown School Board picked the person who will succeed Jennings.

He’s Jeremy Batchelor, who until Tuesday evening was deputy superintendent of the Youngstown City Schools. His new position is effective July 1.

There was no discussion. The vote was unanimous, with board member Joe Meranto putting an exclamation point on the decision.

“It’s bittersweet for me. Mr. Jennings and I are more than colleagues, we’re friends. I believe in the work we were doing,” Batchelor said.

During the meeting, Batchelor occupied the superintendent’s position, helping guide the board through the status of the academic improvement plan.

“We focus on growth, and achievement will come,” Batchelor said.

Batchelor is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. He spent four years as assistant superintendent in Austintown before coming to Youngstown in 2018.

Batchelor: “I believe in the work we were doing, but it is an honor to be able to carry it on and that the board would have confidence that we could continue to move in the right direction.”

Reporter Stan Boney: “Will you apply for the permanent job?”

Batchelor: “I will. I absolutely will. I believe that I’m the best candidate.”

“So we just thought it would make most sense for the district and the board to just keep someone in place that knows what’s going on,” said School Board President Tiffany Patterson.

Patterson said there’s no end date for Batchelor to remain interim. She also said his salary wasn’t discussed, that he’ll email her his contract and they’ll go from there.

No decision was made on the process of hiring a permanent superintendent.

“We will look into possibly naming him permanent or taking applications from outside. We haven’t even gotten that far yet. We just wanted to make sure that this was taking place right now,” Patterson said.

Also at the meeting, it was recommended that the board approve sending 48 students from Kirkmere Elementary to Volney Elementary because of overcrowding.

The board learned it is meeting 16 of 24 benchmarks. It needs 13 to remain in local control.

A big problem is chronic absenteeism. Though it dropped from 70% to 59% over the past year, everyone agreed 59% is still way too high.