Youngstown school board candidate delinquent on property taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown School Board member who is running for reelection admits that she is delinquent on her property taxes but has a reason why she’s not paying.

Jackie Adair has been on the Youngstown School Board for eight years and she’s again on the November 2 ballot running for reelection.

According to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website, Adair is delinquent $4,683 on the house she lives in on the city’s east side.

Adair pays slightly over $800 a year in property tax plus another $84 a year in penalties and interest. For the past few years, she’s only made payments of $200 a year.

Adair has been one of the Youngstown School Board’s most vocal critics on tax abatements for new businesses. She routinely votes against them and more than once has called abatements corporate welfare. She says part of the reason she hasn’t paid her taxes is that she can’t afford it.

She also said, “When the board and city government are going to give tax abatements to millionaires and very wealthy companies, no I don’t think I should have to pay. If they’re not going to pay their fair share, why should I?”

According to Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham, 75 percent of property tax paid by Youngstown property owners goes to the city schools — the same schools that Adair represents and wants to represent again.

There are eight people running for three open seats on the Youngstown School Board. None of those candidates owe back property tax.