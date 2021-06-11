Youngstown School Board and Economic Distress Commission to have first joint meeting since takeover

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since House Bill 70 was passed six years ago, the Academic Distress Commission (ADC), which was created by the law, and the Youngstown School Board will be part of the same meeting.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, June 16, at 4 p.m.

School Board President Ron Shadd said the meeting will be about shared information.

“It’ll be a joint venture for the board to get the same information that the ADC is getting about the process of how the district is working under the CEO’s plan,” he said.

The meeting is virtual. It’ll be held via this Zoom link. There will be no public comment during the meeting, but comments can be submitted by email before the meeting to Philecia.Carpenter@youngstown.k12.oh.us.