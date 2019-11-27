Youngstown Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving dinner, serving nearly 700 meals

Organizers say, pulling this off so smoothly takes a lot of volunteers and coordination

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Salvation Army chapel on Youngstown’s south side will be closed for Thanksgiving, so the holiday meal was served this afternoon.

Close to 700 turkey dinners were served today at the center on Glenwood Avenue.

Organizers say, pulling this off so smoothly takes a lot of volunteers and coordination.

“They have to buy the turkeys and purchase a lot of the food, so it’s a lot of preparation, a lot of details that have to be covered. But, we have some great volunteers and this is proof of it today,” said Major Paul Moore.

The kitchen staff roasted 48 turkeys Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s feast and had them all sliced and ready to serve in just an hour.