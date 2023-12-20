YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army in Youngstown is hosting its annual Christmas toy distribution that will benefit over 700 families.

Today and tomorrow (Dec. 21) – people who have registered can drive up and get toys and a food voucher.

“The support we get from the community is just amazing. Each year it just grows and grows and grows. So many want to make sure the kids have a smile on their face. Our blessing is that we get to be part of that,” said Jennifer Hanigosk, Director of Programs and Operations for The Salvation Army Mahoning County Area Services.

The drive will help over 16 thousand local kids have a great Christmas morning.