Youngstown Rotary Club volunteers clean up State Route 422

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown club is doing their part to keep the city clean and appealing.

On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Youngstown came together to clean up State Route 422 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

With a group of 10 volunteers, they picked up trash and picked weeds growing along the “Welcome to Youngstown” sign.

Club members say they wanted to clean it up because it’s the first impression of Youngstown when people drive in.

“The Rotary has a unique perspective that we need to give back to the community in a lot of different ways, and one way we like to do that is cleaning up the neighborhood,” said Steven Kristen of the Rotary Club of Youngstown.

The club plans to do this on a quarterly basis resuming next spring.

“To be out here working and have cars go by and beep their horns, really saying thank you, I think we all need to do better in making our homes better,” said Sharon Letson, also a member of the club.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the Youngstown Rotary website.