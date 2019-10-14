Youngstown Rotary Club installs newest Little Free Library

The new location marks their 27th free library in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Rotary Club added another Little Free Library location on Monday, furthering their goal to build a community through books in the Valley.

The new location is at the Youngstown Boys and Girls Club, which marks their 27th free library in the area.

Rotary president Dave Stillwagon said these locations are intended to be places for people to gather.

“Especially with it being Literacy Month, to be able to have access to books in a community readily accessible and to have it on a major corridor like Oak Hill, it makes sense,” Stillwagon said.

Once a person is assigned to keep a permanent watch on the location, it will be registered in the world map and available to track and locate online.