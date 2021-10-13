Youngstown Rotary Club hosts special speaker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown held their weekly meeting today at the Wick Park Pavilion.

After their lunch and announcements, they welcomed Barb Ewing to the podium. Ewing is the CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The YBI is an economic development organization that works with technology-based startups. They typically work with minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.

Wednesday’s goal was for community members to understand how the YBI helps the area.

“By coming out to the community and talking to groups, we can just raise awareness, talk about the opportunities to engage with us and let the world be as excited about the work that we do as we are,” Ewing said.

The Rotary Club of Youngstown meets each week on Wednesdays/

The club tries to incorporate as much community involvement as possible.